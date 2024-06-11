Robert Zwobot

Robert Joseph Zwobot, passed away on June 2, 2024, in his home in The Villages, Fl. at the age of 81.

Bob started his career as a machinist for Baltimore Gas & Electric but in 1978 he and Cynthia purchased land to pursue their dream of being business owners. Starting with a produce stand Bob provided the local community with the freshest corn everyday right from the fields. This quickly earned him the “corn cob Bob” nickname. Two greenhouses and a snoball stand later Planter’s Paradise is still a well known Maryland business and Bob is remembered as a “Pasadena Legend”.

After retiring to the Villages he was able to pursue his fishing hobby and even continued to work with plants on his lanai, sharing his fig tree propagation skills with his fellow Villagers.

Predeceased by his parents, Bob’s memory is honored and kept alive by his loving wife, Cynthia, his children, Cheryl and Craig (Kimberly), his four grandchildren Brandon (Grace) Kelly, Nicholas (Eva) Zwobot, Emily Zwobot and Spencer Zwobot, his brother Steven Zwobot, and his sisters Rosemarie (Michael) Meagher and Linda Zwobota.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Bob on July 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.