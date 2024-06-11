Tresa Ann Enos

Tresa Ann Enos, 83, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL passed peacefully away Sunday morning June 9, 2024. Tresa was born to Leo Robert and Helen Alberta (Smith) Imgrund on November 27, 1940 in New Baltimore, PA.

After travelling extensively, she settled in Florida with her late husband Ted Ross in 1970. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Margaret Grove, Alice Imler, Iva Benton and Grace Bottomley and her stepson Greg (Terry Lynn) Ross of Inverness, FL. She is survived by her brothers Ray Imgrund of Concord, NC, and Adam Imgrund of Bedford, PA, and stepchildren Debra (Larry) Herline, Harry, Sharon, Kirk and Sue Ross and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Tresa had a strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. She had many church friends and many friends at the Senior Center in Sumterville. Tresa worked in a gas station/truck stop in Lake Panasoffkee and then in the deli department at Winn-Dixie in Wildwood for many years. She loved her pet Chihuahuas and she loved crafting of all types, especially plastic mesh needlepoint. She had a smile for everyone and will be greatly missed by all.

A cremation is planned through the Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at Mercy Pointe Church of God, 202 Pine St., Wildwood, with Pastor Gary Bunn officiating.