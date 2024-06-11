86.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Upside-down flag a symbol this country is in distress

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To the gentleman who is distraught about the upside-down flags. It is a symbol that this country is in distress. It has nothing to do with dishonoring the flag

Roxanne Firkey
Village of Country Club Hills

 

