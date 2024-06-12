Connie Corrinne Ward

Connie Corrinne Ward, 75, of Webster, Florida passed away in Clermont, Florida on June 6, 2024. She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana on August 8, 1948 to Pearl Elizabeth (Rees) and Charles F. Egolf.

She was a graduate of Wanatah High School in 1966. She enjoyed crocheting/knitting, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, and volunteering at The Hope center in Bushnell, doing Gods work for 4 years.

She is survived by her daughters: Rachel Hall (Ladi Eisenhammer) of Webster, Florida, Billy (David) Roy of Evansville, Indiana; son: Mark (Lisa) Price of Ontario, Canada: step-son; Andrew Ward (Brandy) of Portage, Indiana: sister-in-law; Anne Egolf (Lyle) of Valparaiso, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents (Pearl Elizabeth, and Charles F. Egolf), and her four siblings: Franklin (Shirley), Edwin (Beverly), Lyle, Joyce (Tom) Lang-Timm.

She was a proud mother, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of three that she prayed for daily. She was lucky to have a “birthday buddy”, Jim Hodges of Westville, Indiana as they were born on the same day and same hospital. She was blessed to be the aunt to several nieces and nephews, including the Lang family of Wanatah, Indiana.

She was married to Roger D. Ward, William F. Price, Ansel R. Price, and remarried Roger D Ward who have also preceded her in death. In October of 2019 she was blessed with her significant other, Larry Price who was good to her in so many ways and accepted her and her children along with her illness.

She was a member of St. Catherine UMC and she was so thankful for all the good people there and all who prayed for her. She was a lifetime member of V.F.W. 1114 Evansville, IN. She would also like to thank everyone at the Webster RV Park for all the prayers and support.