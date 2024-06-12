John Algeri

John Thomas Algeri, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on June 7, 2024, at the age of 80, in The Villages, Florida. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering support.

John will forever be cherished by his devoted wife Susan Targia Algeri, with whom he shared 58 years of joy and companionship. His memory will be fondly held by his three adoring children, Christopher Algeri, Thomas and Jaye Algeri, and Nicole and George Maffia. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren Ryan Algeri, George Maffia IV, Gianna Algeri, Lucia Maffia, and step-grandson Jacob Church, all of whom he loved deeply and who brought immense joy to his life.

Born and raised in New York, John spent the majority of his career dedicated to serving the public through his work with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, where he demonstrated commitment and integrity throughout his 30 years of service. After retirement, John and Susan settled in The Villages, Florida, where they found community and happiness amongst friends and neighbors.

An avid golfer, John found solace and enjoyment on the greens, often sharing laughs and friendly competition with his fellow golf enthusiasts. On the golf course, as in life, he strived to succeed and was able to hit two ACES (hole-in-one)! On 7/29/2003 at Mill Pond, he hit a 114-yard pitching wedge for his first ace. On 12/10/2010, he hit a 128-yard 8 iron for his second ace at Tierra Del Sol. Yet, it was in the presence of his family and friends that John truly thrived. Known for his patience, kindness, and warm smile, he had a remarkable ability to touch the lives of all who crossed his path. His genuine nature and compassionate heart endeared him to everyone he met, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know him.

Above all else, John cherished his role as a father. His greatest pride and joy stemmed from the love and bond he shared with his children. Chris, Tom, and Nicole fondly remember their father as their unwavering source of support, guidance, and strength. To them, he was not just a father but a superhero whose love knew no bounds. Throughout their lives, John remained a constant pillar of support, offering words of wisdom and encouragement during both triumphs and challenges.

In the hearts of his family and friends, John’s memory will forever endure, a beacon of light and love that continues to inspire and uplift those he touched. Though he may be gone from our sight, his spirit will live on through the countless lives he enriched with his love and kindness.

John’s legacy of love and kindness will continue to shine brightly, guiding those who knew him toward a future filled with compassion, empathy, and unwavering love. May his soul rest in eternal peace, knowing that he was deeply loved and will be forever remembered.