Laura J. Czaja, age 70, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2024, with her family at her side.

She was born on November 29, 1953, in New Haven, CT to Alfred and Harriet Slack. In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by an infant daughter Pamela Czaja, and her sister and brother-in-law Constance and Larry Frappier.

She was a graduate of North Haven High School and relocated to Wallingford, CT after her marriage to Robert (Bob) Czaja in 1976. In addition to being a wife, homemaker and mother of two children, Laura had a successful career at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in CT.

After Laura and Bob retired, they relocated in 2015 to The Villages, Florida where she lived an active lifestyle with family, friends and neighbors. Laura loved working in her garden and could be seen regularly puttering around her yard. She also loved attending the nightly entertainment at the squares. Exploring The Villages by Golf Cart with her husband Bob. Visiting nearby parks and attractions with her children and grandchildren. And participating in dances, parties, games and social activities with her neighbors and friends

Laura is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bob Czaja, her two children Alan Czaja of Simsbury, CT and Stephanie Leest of Charleston, SC and Laura’s three grandchildren Patrick, Walter and Maggie Leest also of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by her brother Ronald Slack, her sister and brother-in-law Vicki and Peter Struk and several nieces and nephews.