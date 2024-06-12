Robert Berry

Robert Berry, 87 of Villages Fl, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

Bob was born in Grand Lake Stream, ME to Mary “Emma” and Warren Berry. Bob resided in the Kittery, ME/ Dover, NH area for 40 years before moving to FL. He was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in shop 31 for over 27 years.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Hladick Berry, his brother Albert Berry and sister Sarah Howell, Brother-in-law Jack Hladick and his wife Patti, his children Darlene Eaton and her husband Fred, Susan Ochoa and her husband Bob, Jennifer Bernier and her husband Mark, Stephanie Laskiewicz and her husband Geof, Steven Moreau and his wife Maureen, Stacey Hager and her partner Tom, Beth Moreau and her husband David, 22 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth “Liz” Dorsett.

He will forever be remembered for his little ditties, joke telling, singing to his guitar around the campfire, his love for the Red Sox and all the wonderful woodwork projects he did for family and friends. He loved to fly and was an Airman in the Air Force from 1955-1959. His wit and charisma will be deeply missed.

A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, June 28

10:30 a.m. with visitation following at the Berry’s home. A celebration of life will be held in NH at a later date.