By Villages-News.com Obituaries
William Holloway, 84, passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2024, at his home in The Villages, FL.

Born & raised in Detroit, MI. He was outgoing, friendly & sports-oriented from an early age. He played sports, especially baseball, thru High School & College. His Mother, Marie & Grandma, Mabel were always his most ardent supporters. With his big heart & unwavering compassion, Bill worked with teens as a Probation Officer. Many kept in touch with him over the years. He continued on to have a rewarding career as Partner in an international medical supply firm started by his older brother.

In 1994, Bill met Mary Anne, the love of his life & devoted wife for 29 years. They were inseparable from the start. Their free time was filled with concerts, sporting events & travel. Bill was an avid boater & they traveled the Great Lakes on their Sea Ray yacht. Bill loved to cruise, particularly from Vancouver Canada thru the Panama Canal to Florida.

The highlight of their travels was a trip to Rome in the Jubilee Year of 2000. During this visit, Bill & Mary Anne met Pope John Paul II who blessed them. Bill’s faith was a strong guiding light in his life. It was his faith that gave him tremendous strength during his long cancer battle starting in 2009. Bill went into remission in 2012, then retired a few years later.

A big thank you to everyone for all the warm wishes & prayers which are so greatly appreciated during this difficult time. We wish to express our immeasurable gratitude to the compassionate people at Cornerstone Hospice. Your amazing care & support for Bill provided him with comfort & dignity during his final journey.

Friends are invited to the celebration of Bill’s life on Thursday, June 13, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (5323 E CR462, Wildwood, FL).

