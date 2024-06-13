89.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Boyfriend arrested after fleeing from scene of alleged attack

By Staff Report
Robert Messina
A boyfriend was arrested after fleeing from the scene of an alleged attack at the West Village Luxury Apartment Homes in Wildwood.

Robert Allie Messina, 31, of Winter Park, was driving an older black Hummer at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Messina indicated he had been involved in an altercation with his on-again off-again girlfriend of four years.

During the altercation, the girlfriend had been able to instruct her Siri iPhone assistant to call her mother. The woman’s mother heard the obvious sounds of a physical struggle and called 911.

When police went to the apartment to interview the girlfriend, they found she had lumps on her head and a bruise on her arm. She also said she had been choked by Messina.

The girlfriend told police that Messina suffers from Bipolar disorder and had not been taking his medication.

Messina was arrested on two counts of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $6,000.

