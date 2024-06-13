New York sex offender arrested at RV campground

A New York sex offender has been arrested at a local RV campground.

Thomas Shelton, 54, was taken into custody on a registration violation Tuesday at Wildwood RV Village Campground located on State Road 44, behind Holiday Inn Express.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Shelton had been driving around in a red 2005 Hyundai and it had been parked at his lot in the campground.

Shelton was convicted in 1993 in New York of first degree sexual abuse of a 15-year-old, and as a sex offender must register information about any vehicles he may be using.

A deputy paid a visit to the campground and saw the red Hyundai parked next to Shelton’s camper.

He was taken into custody, but began complaining of chest pains. He was transported to AdventHealth in Dade City, where he was admitted as a patient. Upon his release, he was booked on $20,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Shelton was previously convicted of registration violations in 2013 and 2015, both in Orange County.