89.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

Thomas Leon Anderson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Thomas Leon Anderson
Thomas Leon Anderson

Thomas Leon Anderson, a kind and caring husband, dad, and granddad, passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday, June 9th, 2024. Tom is leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Known by all as the life of any party, Tom always had a joke or funny anecdote ready, ensuring that every gathering was filled with laughter. Anyone who met Tom would never forget him. His presence was memorable, and his impact on those around him was profound.

Tom received a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Maryland, spent 15 years as an Economist at the Army Corp of Engineers and was an Economics Professor at Montgomery College for 25 years. Beyond his wit and wisdom, Tom had a deep love for nature and wine. An avid gardener, award-winning winemaker, and skilled woodworker, he loved sharing these passions with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julie Austin Anderson, two sons, Brian G. Anderson (Silvia Eckert) and Jon T. Anderson (Laurel Anderson), and grandchildren, Sundari, Benjamin, and Reyna.

Tom’s memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do we want a fraudster who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security?

A Villager wonders why Floridians would consider re-electing Rick Scott, who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security.

Left-leaning bias in the news media

A Village of Linden resident cites sources that back up the left-leaning agendas of many of the “mainstream” news outlets. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for American people to hold Trump accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident contends it’s time for the American people to hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions.

Trump is articulate? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Palo Alto resident is shaking his head about suggestions that former President Trump is more “articulate” than President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hush money is an old story in politics

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that hush money is an old story in American politics.

Photos