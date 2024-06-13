Thomas Leon Anderson

Thomas Leon Anderson, a kind and caring husband, dad, and granddad, passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday, June 9th, 2024. Tom is leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Known by all as the life of any party, Tom always had a joke or funny anecdote ready, ensuring that every gathering was filled with laughter. Anyone who met Tom would never forget him. His presence was memorable, and his impact on those around him was profound.

Tom received a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Maryland, spent 15 years as an Economist at the Army Corp of Engineers and was an Economics Professor at Montgomery College for 25 years. Beyond his wit and wisdom, Tom had a deep love for nature and wine. An avid gardener, award-winning winemaker, and skilled woodworker, he loved sharing these passions with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julie Austin Anderson, two sons, Brian G. Anderson (Silvia Eckert) and Jon T. Anderson (Laurel Anderson), and grandchildren, Sundari, Benjamin, and Reyna.

Tom’s memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of knowing him.