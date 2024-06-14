Patricia F. Canney, 83, passed away on June 7, 2024. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was born in Haverhill, MA on February 28,1941, daughter of the late William and Frances (Weiand) Bramley. She enjoyed a wonderful home shared by her parents and grandparents and became an X-ray technician and worked in healthcare in the Merrimack Valley for 40 years. She thrived at teaching and supporting her coworkers in her management role.

Pat settled in Atkinson, NH. She loved spending time with her husband Mike, camping, boating, traveling, and then more recently enjoying all the benefits of retirement in Florida. She loved family more than anything and has enjoyed watching her family grow. She leaves behind 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was always quick to smile and share in the festivities; she loved family events.

In her free time, Pat enjoyed reading, cooking, ice skating, dancing, and visiting the beach. She was eager to share a story and to share her knowledge and compassion with others. She was an active member of her community, volunteering for various events, and the first to offer her time and skills to all who needed her help.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Bradford (Mike), a daughter Michelle and her husband Joe, a stepson Jeff and his wife Betty Ann, a stepson Joe and his wife Lori, and a daughter Melissa and her husband Dan. Grandchildren: Ashley, Garrett, Mikaela, Joey, Brian, Ashley, Nicholas, Jade, Allie, Amanda, Taryn, Grace, and James as well as 4 great-grandchildren.