Richard Wedlick

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Richard Wedlick, who left us on June 9th, 2024, after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer.

Born on December 21st, 1937, in a quaint house in Dearborn, Michigan, Richard’s life was a testament to the power of positivity, love, and joy. Richard’s journey took him from his hometown to the Navy, where he served his country with honor for four years. It was during his time, stationed in San Diego, that he met the love of his life, Sharon Bordelon.

Their love story began amidst the California surf scene and sunshine, a stark contrast to the cold, gloomy Michigan weather he had known. Their relationship blossomed into a beautiful marriage in 1961 that stood the test of time.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife Sharon Wedlick, who stood by his side through every trial and triumph. Together, they raised four wonderful children: Richelle (Ricki) Wedlick, Cheryl (Cherie) Doemer husband (Patrick Doemer), Marion Renda husband (Joseph Renda), and Edward Wedlick and wife (Laurie Wedlick). His legacy also includes six cherished grandchildren: Edward Doemer, Allyson Wedlick, Anne Marie Doemer, Leah Doemer, Mark Doemer, and Zenora Renda (husband Rodrigo Santos Renda) and many nieces, nephews, along with friends in ‘high’ places. Richard was more than just a loving husband, father, and grandfather; he was a beacon of positivity.

His unique attitude toward life, characterized by a child-like wonder and an unwavering “live for the moment” perspective, left an indelible mark on everyone he met. He spread love and positive vibes wherever he went, touching countless lives with his infectious smile and boundless optimism. As we remember Richard, we celebrate a life well-lived, a spirit undaunted by adversity, and a heart full of love.

He will be profoundly missed, but his legacy of love and his power of positive thinking will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Richard Wedlick. May your spirit be surrounded in white light. Your memory will forever be a blessing.