Walmart shoplifting suspect blames theft on ‘going through a rough time’

A Walmart shoplifting suspect blamed the theft of items on the fact she has been “going through a rough time.”

Stefanie Carol Levan, 31, of Summerfield, was given a ride by another woman on Thursday to the store in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Levan left the store with a cart filled with $624 in stolen merchandise.

The woman who had driven Levan to the store refused to allow her to load the items into her vehicle. She contacted law enforcement and reported Levan’s theft from the store. Store surveillance confirmed that Levan took the items from the store without paying for them.

Levan ended up abandoning the cart and the merchandise in the parking lot.

A deputy went to Levan’s home and she admitted she had stolen the items from Walmart. She said she was “going through a rough time.”

A criminal history revealed she has two prior convictions for theft in Kane County, Illinois.

She was arrested on a charge of theft. She was booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,500.