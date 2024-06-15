Elizabeth N. Fusco

82.1 F
Saturday, June 15, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Elizabeth Fusco passed away peacefully June 2, 2024. Betty was born in Hackensack, NJ and was married to Lawrence J. Fusco Jr. while he was serving in the US Navy.

Later they moved to Lodi, NJ. Betty was an Executive Secretary for many years and heavily involved in the Republican Party in both NJ and DC. They moved to The Villages, FL in 2002.

She is survived by her son Lawrence J. Fusco III and his wife Patricia of The Villages, FL; Granddaughter Tiffany Staples and her husband Brian of Fort Mill, SC; Grandson Michael A. Fusco, Jr., and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Wotjum.

She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence J. Fusco Jr. and her son Michael A. Fusco Sr. She was a member and Eucharistic Minister with St. Timothy Catholic Church.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church on Thursday, June 20, at 8:30 a.m.

