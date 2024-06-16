Albert Lee Baugh

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Albert Lee Baugh of Wildwood, Florida, who passed away on June 11, 2024 at the age of 68.

In the quiet moments of reflection, let us honor Albert’s memory by embracing the beauty of each fleeting moment, knowing that their spirit resides in the eternal tapestry of existence, forever woven into the fabric of our hearts.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ebenezer AME Church, which is located at 390 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.