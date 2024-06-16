89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 16, 2024
type here...

Albert Lee Baugh

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Albert Lee Baugh
Albert Lee Baugh

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Albert Lee Baugh of Wildwood, Florida, who passed away on June 11, 2024 at the age of 68.

In the quiet moments of reflection, let us honor Albert’s memory by embracing the beauty of each fleeting moment, knowing that their spirit resides in the eternal tapestry of existence, forever woven into the fabric of our hearts.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22nd 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ebenezer AME Church, which is located at 390 E Co Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s an idea on how to handle SECO’s jacked up pole rental rates

After the outrage over huge increases in pole rental rates by SECO Energy, a Villager offers an idea about how to respond. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Write-in loophole may be legal but flouts intent of Universal Primary Amendment

A Villager who is a leader of the League of Women Voters contends the write-in loophole may be legal, but it doesn’t square with what voters wanted when they approved a 1998 amendment to the Florida Constitution.

The Villages Health Care experience

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident describes a very pleasant experience he has had with The Villages Health care system. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Checking bias in the news media

A Freedom Pointe resident offers his thoughts on bias in the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need someone younger to represent us in Congress

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disgusted with Congressman Webster celebrating the endorsement of former President Trump. She says we need someone younger to represent us in Congress.

Photos