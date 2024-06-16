Developer’s minions pulling same trick they pulled in 2020

The Developer’s minions are pulling the same trick they pulled in the 2020 election for the Sumter County Commissioners; then, many Democrats and independents temporarily registered as Republicans so they could vote to replace three commissioners who voted for the 25 percent increase in property taxes to help pay for new roads to support the expansion of The Villages.

For the 2024 Primary Election, only Republicans were running for the three commission seats. Per state law, all registered voters could have voted for their commissioners because only Republicans were on the ballot. The three winners in the Republican August Primary would have automatically won the 2024 election.

At the last minute, write-ins have eliminated all registered Democrats and Independents from voting for the commissioners. To prevent the Developer from controlling the Sumter County Commission with his candidates, please temporarily register as a Republican quickly. The deadline for changing your voter registration is July 22, 2024. But, ballots are mailed to Vote-by-Mail voters starting July 11; those voters need to change their registration as soon as practical so that three Sumter County Commission seats will be on their mail-in ballot.

Per the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections website, a voter can declare or change his or her party affiliation by submitting a Florida Voter Registration Application.

In addition, see Developer floods coffers of chosen candidates for Sumter Commission to help you decide who you will vote for.

John Kastura is a resident of the Village of Belvedere.