George Edwin McCombs

George Edwin McCombs, 92, of The Villages, FL passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024. He was born on Thursday, June 25, 1931, in Uniontown, PA to George Plummer and Ellen (nee Rutter) McCombs.

Ed graduated from Penn State University in June 1954 as a Civil Engineer. He worked for a year before entering the US Army where he was head of the Engineering and Construction Group serving the 82nd Airborne. He joined Swindell Dressler in 1961. Ed was transferred to Australia where he opened their Ceramic Department. Upon returning to the states, he handled the overseas sales of the Ceramic Department. He also spent time with the Steel Department and was involved in the sales of a proprietary steel making process.

He loved to play golf, carve and do woodworking projects. Over the years helping with Buildings and Grounds at church was a top priority.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas McCombs; brother, Richard McCombs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol Ann (nee Gale) McCombs; daughter, Karen (Eric Moser) McCombs; stepchildren: Connie (James) Jenkins; Gregory (Madeline) Bacon; Gary (Shawn) Bacon; grandchildren: Thomas (Celeste) McCombs; Kyle (Sean) Jenkins; Alexander Jenkins; Abigale (Andrew) Herrington; Anabelle Bacon; Rebecca Lyke; Erica Lyke; Tyler Bacon and many other loving family and friends.

Family and friends will meet at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Chapel Friday, June 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for funeral escort departing at 9:30 a.m. sharp to FL National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513. For those who wish to not be in escort, be at FL Nat. no later than 10:15 a.m.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Service 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood 203 Barwick St. Wildwood, FL.