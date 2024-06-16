Susan Uliasz

Susan Uliasz, a beloved wife, mother, and martial arts enthusiast, passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2024, at the age of 71. Susan was born on November 5th, 1952, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to John Rayner and Florence Rayner. She grew up surrounded by love and laughter, laying the foundation for a life dedicated to family and passion.

Susan’s journey through life was marked by her unwavering dedication to her loved ones and her fervent pursuit of her interests. She found great joy in the practice of martial arts, particularly Uechi Ryu Karate, where she achieved the remarkable milestone of a 6th-degree black belt alongside her son, Steven Uliasz.

In addition to her martial arts pursuits, Susan had a deep-seated love for golf, a passion inherited from her grandmother, who was also an avid golfer. Her skill and finesse on the golf course were admired by all who had the pleasure of playing alongside her.

Susan’s greatest source of pride and joy, however, was her family. She shared a loving and devoted marriage with her husband, Robert Uliasz, whose unwavering support and companionship enriched her life beyond measure. Together, they raised two sons, Brian and Steven Uliasz, whom she cherished above all else. Susan poured her heart and soul into nurturing and guiding her sons, ensuring that they grew into compassionate and resilient individuals.

Susan will be remembered for her warm smile, her kind heart, and her fierce determination. She touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and resilience.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Robert Uliasz, her sons, Brian and Steven Uliasz, her sister, Bonnie (Rayner) Robert, her grandchildren Sophia, Emma, and Hailey Uliasz, her step granddaughters Julianna and Amaya, and her extended family and friends, who will miss her dearly.

Susan’s spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. May she rest in peace, knowing that she was deeply loved and will be forever remembered.