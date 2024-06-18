Charlene Y. Nichols

Charlene Yvonne Nichols, 85, of Oxford, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, June 16, 2024. She was born Thursday, November 3, 1938, in Oxford, FL to Clifton and Mildred (nee Cockfield) Shaw.

The quintessential Southern lady, full of life, beauty, love, faith, and laughter. The ultimate caretaker, cheerleader, and social butterfly. She loved her family and friends fiercely. If you were blessed to meet her, eat a slice of her pound cake or share in a “secret for two”, you know that her legacy will live on brightly. We have no doubt she’s already holding court upstairs, telling stories and reunited with her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hurley Nichols.

She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Wooten and Sissy Sharpe, son-in-laws: Richard Wooten and Dan Sharpe; brothers: Buddy (Pat) Shaw and Andy Shaw; grandchildren: Ryan Roach, Kimberly Wooten, Jennifer (Mike) Santana, Matthew Wooten, Lauren (Andy) Deck; great-grandchildren: Hayden Deck, Charlee Deck and Isla Santana; and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life 11:30 am, Monday, June 23, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Oxford Family Life Center (Gymnasium) 4060 Co Rd 108, Oxford, FL 34484.

There will be a private family graveside service preceding the celebration of life.