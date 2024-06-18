86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

Charlene Y. Nichols

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Charlene Y. Nichols
Charlene Y. Nichols

Charlene Yvonne Nichols, 85, of Oxford, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Sunday, June 16, 2024. She was born Thursday, November 3, 1938, in Oxford, FL to Clifton and Mildred (nee Cockfield) Shaw.

The quintessential Southern lady, full of life, beauty, love, faith, and laughter. The ultimate caretaker, cheerleader, and social butterfly. She loved her family and friends fiercely. If you were blessed to meet her, eat a slice of her pound cake or share in a “secret for two”, you know that her legacy will live on brightly. We have no doubt she’s already holding court upstairs, telling stories and reunited with her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Hurley Nichols.

She is survived by her daughters: Sharon Wooten and Sissy Sharpe, son-in-laws: Richard Wooten and Dan Sharpe; brothers: Buddy (Pat) Shaw and Andy Shaw; grandchildren: Ryan Roach, Kimberly Wooten, Jennifer (Mike) Santana, Matthew Wooten, Lauren (Andy) Deck; great-grandchildren: Hayden Deck, Charlee Deck and Isla Santana; and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life 11:30 am, Monday, June 23, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Oxford Family Life Center (Gymnasium) 4060 Co Rd 108, Oxford, FL 34484.

There will be a private family graveside service preceding the celebration of life.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Understanding the U.S. Constitution

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his fellow residents could benefit by learning more about the U.S. Constitution.

Ed McGinty is a delusional fool

A reader from Leesburg saw the story about Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange in an anti-Trump protest and declares that McGinty is a “delusional fool.”

Commenting on a story in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Duval resident offers a comment about a story he saw in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the cheats from getting in our pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea to stop the cheats from getting in the pools in The Villages.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott trying to pull the wool over our eyes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident warns that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

Photos