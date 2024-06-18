John F. Clemente

86.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
It is with great sadness we say farewell to John Francis Clemente, 72, who passed away peacefully after a long illness. He leaves behind his son, Christopher, and his son’s mother, Pamela. He was very grateful to his family and his closest friends; Joe (Jill), and Pat (Beverly), as well as his many friends from the Facebook community who always gave him the support he needed during his toughest times.

John served his country proudly in the Marine Corps. He was also a gifted writer and musician who enjoyed touring and performing with many artists as well as creating his own compositions in studios. He was a very devoted son to his mom who he took care of and lived with until she passed away.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 8:30am followed by internment at Florida National Cemetery at 1:00pm.

