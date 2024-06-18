86.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Kenneth Paul Cannon

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Kenneth Cannon, age 88, went to his eternal rest on June 14, 2024.

He was born October 1, 1935 in Bradley, to Byron and Goldie (Dayhoff) Cannon. He married Nancy Phlaum on July 13, 1955 in Corinth, MS. Ken was a Spec 4 in the US Army, serving from 1958 to 1960. In his young adult years, he built many homes, including the home his children grew up in.

Mr. Cannon worked at Kankakee Roper from 1957 until its closure, then finishing his career as an Industrial Engineer at Ready Metal Manufacturing, in Chicago.

Mr. Cannon is predeceased by his parents, sister Shirley Menard and brother Richard Cannon.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, children Christopher (Paula) Cannon of The Villages, FL, Craig Cannon of Laurens, SC, and Nyree (Ken) Bowen of St. Anne, IL.
Ken loved all of his children and 4 grandchildren: Cassie Cannon of FL, Sarah Tuttle of Bourbonnais, and Tyler and Blake Bowen of St. Anne, and 2 great-granddaughters: Cheyenne Naese of Florida and Alexa Keene of Bourbonnais.

