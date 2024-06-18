83.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Villages Charter School agrees to pay half of cost for crossing guards

By Marv Balousek

Reversing two prior rejections, Wildwood commissioners Monday voted 4-1 to provide crossing guards for The Village Charter School in the Middleton neighborhood during the next school year.

The action came after the charter schools agreed to pay half for their portion of the program, which will be administered by the Wildwood Police Department.

Crossing guards also will be provided for other schools in the city. Wildwood’s cost is expected to be $81,853 of a total amount of $125,820.

Seven guards will be provided for the charter schools and one each for Wildwood elementary, intermediate and high schools. Three reserve guards also will be hired.

Pay will be $15 an hour plus contributions to the Florida Retirement System and $3,200 for equipment. Free training is provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The cost is about $50,000 less than an estimate provided by Police Chief Randy Parmer for 14 guards in April, when commissioners rejected funding the program for a second time.

Mayor Ed Wolf said then that it was unfair for Wildwood taxpayers to foot the entire bill when 75 percent of them are childless and already pay school taxes. He cast the lone dissenting vote on Monday. Commissioners Julian Green and Pamala Harrison-Bivens changed their votes to support the program.

Commissioners also voted against paying for the guards last summer about two weeks before the school year began.

City Manager Jason McHugh negotiated the charter school agreement and said he also approached the county school board, which refused to help.

