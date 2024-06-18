We will see who gets the last laugh

This past Sunday the Villages-News.com actually did me a favor. They published a picture of me dressed in orange, which represents my silent protesting of convicted disgraced ex-president Trump.

This July 11, 2024 a week in advance of the GOP Convention, Trump will be formally sentenced for his 34 felony crimes. He still faces 58 more felony charges. Many of which, his personal lawyers have pleaded guilty to.

It amazes me that all the witnesses so far and in the future trials are his staff. All Republicans.

Sit back Villages MAGA and watch your boy be further disgraced.

Ed McGinty is a resident of the Village of Hadley.