Wildwood may be headed for development moratorium

Wildwood may be headed for a development moratorium until wastewater improvements catch up with the city’s growth demands.

Commissioners heard the first reading Monday night of comprehensive plan and rezoning ordinances for a high-density development known as Wildwood East.

The special magistrate recommended approval of both ordinances but “with the condition of verification of waste water capacity.” Final action could be taken next month.

Commissioners may discuss a moratorium at a workshop.

If the city imposes a moratorium, Mayor Ed Wolf said it should be for a specified time period that can be extended.

“I want the folks who want to invest in the city to know that it’s strictly a short-term problem,” he said.

Last month, City Manager Jason McHugh told commissioners that new comprehensive plan amendments could be delayed due to wastewater capacity.

Wildwood expects to spend $150 million to upgrade its current treatment plant and build a new one next to it. The two plants will be able to process 5.5 million gallons of wastewater daily.

The city received $9.25 million in state funding for the project, but McHugh told commissioners Monday that an additional $2 million grant was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis along with other wastewater projects. Most of the financing will come from revenue bonds.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners also approved the Boulder Square project, which calls for 336 dwelling units on 84 acres along County Road 44A west of U.S. 301.

They approved site plans for Twisted Oaks Apartments (270 units), Twisted Oaks Townhomes (120 units) and the Twisted Oaks Amenity Center, which features a fitness center as well as adult and family pools.

The giant Twisted Oaks project is west of the U.S. 301 bridge over the railroad tracks.