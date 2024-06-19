85 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
21-year-old woman admits to watching child porn for sexual arousal

By Meta Minton
A 21-year-old woman has admitted to watching child pornography videos on her phone for her sexual arousal.

Samantha Chevy Lee, who lives at the Cypress Commons Apartments on Huey Street in Wildwood, was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of child pornography.

A cyber tip on June 13 led to the Internet Protocol address at Lee’s home and a search warrant was obtained, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Lee was transported to the police department for a formal interview, which was audio and video recorded.

Lee said she started viewing child pornography “out of curiosity.” She began watching videos that depicted children from ages 5 to 10 engaging in sexual intercourse with adult males. She admitted watching about 50 videos, including one that involved an infant. She said she screen-recorded some of the videos, rather than downloading them. She said she had become “aroused” while watching the videos. She had viewed the videos on her black iPhone Xr, which she kept in a pink metallic-flaked case with a pop-socket attached to the back.

She was taken into custody Wednesday morning and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

