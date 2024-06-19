Beer-sipping Mercedes driver arrested after cutting into heavy traffic

A beer-sipping Mercedes driver was arrested after cutting into heavy traffic without warning at the onramp to the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.

Michael Anthony Palma, 58, of Orlando, was driving the gold four-door Mercedes at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when he suddenly cut through traffic to enter the south onramp, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Palma handed the officer a Florida identification card and admitted he did not have a valid license. The officer found that Palma has had numerous suspensions of his license. The officer also found the Mercedes had an improperly tinted window.

Prior to towing, a cold styrofoam cup of beer was found the rear cup holder of the vehicle. A second cold 16-ounce can of Coors light beer was found the floorboard of the vehicle.

Palma was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended He was ticketed for open container, the window tint violation and improper lane change. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.