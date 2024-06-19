Eileen Davis

Surrounded by family, Eileen Davis passed away peacefully on Thursday June 6, at age 78 after a courageous battle against Alzheimer’s.

Born in Pawtucket, RI March 9, 1946, she is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 57 fantastic years, John “Jack” Davis. In addition, she leaves behind son John Davis, his wife Patricia and their children Cameron and Emily; her daughter Eileen Davis-Roesler, her husband Michael, and their children Colby and Mikayla; and her daughter Courtney O’Leary, her husband Thomas, and their children Macklen and Calvin.

Wearing a white wedding dress paid for with her poker earnings, Eileen married Jack at age 22 and started their family in Cranston, RI. They moved to South Windsor, Connecticut where they raised three children in a beautiful home in a quiet town.

Originally a teacher with a master’s in education, Eileen’s career shifted upon discovering her two-year-old daughter was diagnosed with bilateral profound Deafness. Her and her husband then founded and created the largest hearing aid dispensary in CT, Hear Again Center.

Jack and Eileen retired in 2009, splitting their time between a dream home they built in their beloved Galilee, RI and The Villages.

A strong athlete and ferocious competitor, she loved racquetball which quickly translated to a passion for pickleball. In addition to Roxy’s Girls, Eileen was an active participant in The Amigos, Gourmet Club, Second Honeymooner’s Club, Convertible Club, and St. Charles Social Club. She fully embraced life in the Villages, as a surprise to no one, for Eileen was always active and engaged.