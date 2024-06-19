James Armand St. Onge

James Armand St. Onge of The Villages FL, was surrounded by family when he passed at his home on June 3, 2024. He was born on March 22, 1951 in Concord NH to Armand St. Onge and Hazel (Howe) St. Onge. Jim leaves behind his wife Janice Tardif St. Onge, son Philip St. Onge of Franklin NH, daughter Caitlin St. Onge, and wife Alyssa LaFoe of Franklin NH, daughter Becky St. Onge, step daughter Jessie Perkins, granddaughter Alyssa St. Onge of Franklin NH, and his sister Joan St. Onge of Arizona.

Jim attended high school at New Hampton Prep School. He furthered his education at the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation. He worked in banking for many years, and retired in 2014 while working as a credit analyst for Freudenburg in New Hampshire.

Jim had a great love of the outdoors. He enjoyed boating with his family, snow mobiling, jet skiing, traveling, and following sports of all kinds. He was an avid golfer, and was thrilled when he got a hole in one on April 29, 2021. Jim was very passionate about politics, he took every opportunity to discuss them with anyone willing to participate.

In Jim’s earlier years he was an active participant in the sports programs at New Hampton Prep. He enjoyed downhill skiing, and coaching sports for his son Philip. He was very active in the Kiwanis club, Rotary club, he served as president of the Great Eastern NH basketball league, and treasurer of the Phi Theta Kappa alumni.

On September 3, 2024 the Valle Verde golf club tournament will be held at Mira Mesa executive golf course in memory of Jim.