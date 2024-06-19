Mary Philomena Lamberson

Mary Philomena Lamberson, 91, passed away joining her precious Savior in Heaven on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at UF Health The Villages Hospital in Florida.

Mary was born on February 20,1933 in Brooklyn, New York, where she spent her younger years. She is survived by her husband, Richard Lamberson, of 70 years of marriage, their three children, Mark Lamberson, Brenda Bollenberg, and Eileen Musa, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary was feisty with an infectious smile, friendly and fearless, and took great pride in her Irish Catholic heritage.

She travelled the world faithfully by her husband’s side in service to our country and made countless lifelong friends during her life’s journey. She loved her children passionately, treasuring every moment together. Mary was irreplaceable and will be forever missed.