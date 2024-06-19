79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Mary Philomena Lamberson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Mary Philomena Lamberson
Mary Philomena Lamberson

Mary Philomena Lamberson, 91, passed away joining her precious Savior in Heaven on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at UF Health The Villages Hospital in Florida.

Mary was born on February 20,1933 in Brooklyn, New York, where she spent her younger years. She is survived by her husband, Richard Lamberson, of 70 years of marriage, their three children, Mark Lamberson, Brenda Bollenberg, and Eileen Musa, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Mary was feisty with an infectious smile, friendly and fearless, and took great pride in her Irish Catholic heritage.

She travelled the world faithfully by her husband’s side in service to our country and made countless lifelong friends during her life’s journey. She loved her children passionately, treasuring every moment together. Mary was irreplaceable and will be forever missed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line

A resident of the Kingfisher Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that Our fundamental freedoms are on the line.

America is on the brink of collapse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that America is on the brink of collapse as we see tyranny replacing freedom.

Understanding the U.S. Constitution

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his fellow residents could benefit by learning more about the U.S. Constitution.

Ed McGinty is a delusional fool

A reader from Leesburg saw the story about Villager Ed McGinty wearing orange in an anti-Trump protest and declares that McGinty is a “delusional fool.”

Commenting on a story in The Villages Daily Sun

A Village of Duval resident offers a comment about a story he saw in The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos