Congressman Matt Gaetz receives raucous welcome in The Villages

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz appeared Tuesday night before a sold-out audience in The Villages.

The fiery Congressman from the Panhandle spoke to The Villages MAGA Club at the Rohan Recreation Center.

His appearance took place a day after a House Ethics Panel announced that it would be expanding its probe into the Congressman’s acitivities, including allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. Gaetz has dismissed the investigation, which originally began in 2021, calling it a “smear campaign.”

Gaetz received a raucous welcome from the The Villages MAGA Club. Tickets were $10 each and there wasn’t an empty seat in the house.

He talked about the crisis at the southern border and the struggling “sanctuary cities,” where 20 percent of hotel rooms are now being used to house illegal immigrants.

He also pressed the need for legislation to ban members of Congress from improperly benefitting from stock trades.

Gaetz is no stranger to The Villages, having filled the main ballroom in 2021 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in an appearance with Marjorie Taylor Greene. He returned in 2023 to speak to The Villages Republican Club.