Ralph L. Streng

Ralph Lewis Streng, age 80, passed away peacefully in his home in The Villages, Florida on June 15th, 2024. He was born March 25, 1944, in Dayton, Ohio. He is a proud U.S. Army veteran who served faithfully as a tank commander in Germany during the Vietnam era. Ralph was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Lynda, for 54 years. The two of them raised their sons Matthew and Samuel in Pataskala, Ohio. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he studied business and marketing and was a member of ROTC. He worked for Huntington National bank for two years and then took on a career with the City of Columbus, Ohio, in law enforcement. He provided the city with 31 years of service and retired as a Lieutenant in 2003.

Ralph was always known as a hard worker and modeled integrity and loyalty. His sons looked up to him and followed his footsteps in law enforcement with the City of Columbus, OH, where they continue to carry on the same strong work ethic. He was extremely proud and supportive of his family. Ralph was known to send flowers quite often to his wife, reminding her of his love and devotion to her. They took on an adventure after retirement, by moving to The Villages, Florida. He enjoyed golfing, kayaking, fishing, exercising, household projects and many other activities. Ralph was also an avid reader and loved all his dogs unconditionally that he owned throughout his lifetime. It was always exciting for him to have family visit him so he could share Florida adventures with them. He will be missed and has left an everlasting impression on his family and all others who knew him.

He is preceded in death by father, Ralph L. Streng, Sr., mother, Ruth Streng.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda Streng; sons, Matthew (Crissy) Streng and Samuel (Holly) Streng; grandchildren, Charlie, Lucy, Cayden, Lexi; siblings, Donna (Jim) Eckman, Michael (Patti) Streng, Kathleen Kemery, Stephen (Cheri) Streng, Marilyn (Rich) Cordle, Christine Streng, Martha (Tom) Dixon and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2024 with Mass being held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 East County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513 at 12:30 p.m.