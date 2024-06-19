William Henderson Munn

William H. Munn was born on February 17, 1933, to Claude K. and Lizzie T. Munn in Macon, North Carolina. He was one of five children and is survived by two sisters, Ida Paschal and Fannie Thompson. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fitchell Munn and Daniel Munn. He was married to Frances LaVerne Pulley on December 28, 1950, in Warren Plains, North Carolina. He is survived by their three children; Debra Munn Chalkley (Walt) of The Villages, Florida; Glenn Munn (Diane) of Richmond, Virginia; and David Munn (Jennifer) of Richmond, Virginia as well as several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

When William moved to Richmond from North Carolina, he was employed as a bellboy at the John Marshall Hotel, which he thoroughly enjoyed as he worked with several family members and he got to meet some very interesting people, including celebrities/sports figures. He was very proud of that and loved to hob-knob!

William then worked for the Budweiser Distributing Company as a driver in Richmond for over thirty years and for Wilson Truck Company and Ride-Away thereafter until his retirement. After residing in Virginia for so many decades, William and Frances moved to Florida in April 2023, to spend their golden years and enjoy the Florida sunshine and mild winters and be near his Florida relatives for a change! William was an avid sports fan and could recite many facts and figures of his favorite teams. Anyone speaking to William for only a few minutes knew that he kept up to date with current events and looked forward to voting and was knowledgeable and opinionated about the candidates.

He was stubborn to the end, but we also remember his sense of humor and determined loyalty to family.