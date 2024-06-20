80.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Ex-boyfriend arrested after jealous brawl at Mexican restaurant

By Staff Report
Justin Jairo Villalobos Marin
Justin Jairo Villalobos Marin

An ex-boyfriend was arrested after a jealous brawl at a Mexican restaurant.

Justin Jairo Villalobos Marin, 20, of Belleview, went at about 2 p.m. Wednesday to Los Magueyes Mexican restaurant where he attacked a man at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Villalobos Marin had asked the other man, who works at the restaurant and is dating Marin’s ex-girlfriend, who also works at the restaurant, to “go outside,” the report said. However, the man said he did not wish to step outside with Villalobos Marin, who was accompanied by two other men. The refusal prompted Villalobos Marin to lunge at the other man and they both wound up on the floor of the restaurant. Video surveillance showed Villalobos Marin repeatedly punching the other man.

The two men were separated by restaurant employees. Villalobos Marin was sitting in a booth when police arrived at the restaurant.

The native of Costa Rica was arrested on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

