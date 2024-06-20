87.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 20, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Henry Sherman, 88, of the Villages Florida passed away on June 16, 2024 at the UF Villages Hospital.

Mr. Sherman was born at home in Totowa Boro, New Jersey to Augusta Sherman (Apel) and Charles Sherman on April 24, 1936. He attended Passaic Valley High School and then pursued a career as a plumber. Henry was a self-employed master plumber who owned Henry D. Sherman Plumbing & Heating in Passaic County New Jersey. He was a proud US Army Veteran and served in Germany and the US and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the High Life Ski Club and was a past President of the Master Plumbers Association, both in NJ. Some of his greatest accomplishments were skiing the Dolomites and Skydiving at age 70. He was an avid biker, golfer, and fisherman who could often be seen at Chadwick Island by the New Jersey shore taking out his boat the Hanky Panky III.

Henry is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Deborah, brothers Kenneth Sherman, Charles Sherman and his twin brother William Sherman.

Henry is survived by JoAnn Carrara, significant other of 30 years, daughter Cindy Lynn Perrotta and husband Michael, Grandchildren Nicole Marie Hubbard, Christina Leigh Adjan, Laura Michelle Linnell and spouse Stephen, great-grandchildren Corbynne Rose Perrotta and Connelly Wynn Perrotta. He is also survived by Michael J. Perrotta, Melody Perrotta, John Perrotta, Trudy Perrotta, Michael A. Carrara, Michelle Clark and spouse Jim, Jimmy Clark and spouse Kaleigh, Captain Michael A. Carrara, Jr. and spouse Stephanie, Andrew Clark, Matthew Clark, Caine Carrara, Will Clark and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 pm at Hiers- Baxley Funeral Center located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 8:30 am, Thursday, June 27, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, Florida. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Center.

