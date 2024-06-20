87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 20, 2024
type here...

Keith George San Filippo

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Keith George San Filippo
Keith George San Filippo

San Filippo, Keith George, 77 years old, passed away on June 18, 2024, at UF Health Leesburg. Keith was born in Chicago, ILL on October 27, 1946, to his parents George Giuseppe and Margaret San Filippo.

He served his country during the Vietnam era in the US Air Force. During his working years he worked as a Manager for UPS for 35 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed trivia and even auditioned for Jeopardy. He loved fishing, cooking and playing golf. He and his wife owned a restaurant and bar called “Huggin on Higgins”.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 37 years, Linda (Pecoraro) San Filippo, The Villages, FL, and his children John (Chiara) San Filippo, Dena (Eddie) Siears, Jamie (Joe) Allen, Theresa Wagner, and Michael (Cricket) Wagner; grandchildren, Jodi (Chris) Buchwald, Stephen Elrod, Tabetha Lewis, Justin Elrod, Jesse Lingner, Jeremy Lingner, Alyssa San Filippo, Alex San Filippo, Audriana Siears, Ella Siears, Olivia Allen, Conor Allen, and 7 great grandchildren. Keith is also survived by his brother, Gary San Filippo.

Keith is preceded by his parents, and sister Judy.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump flags are a violent threat to America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that Trump flags are a violent threat to America.

How do we address lack of faith in Supreme Court?

How do we address the lack of faith in the U.S. Supreme Court? A Village of Sanibel resident has some suggestions in a Letter to the Editor.

GOP chair was out of her lane when she tried to blame Democrats

The head of the Sumter County Democrats writes that the Sumter County GOP chair veered way out of her lane when she blamed the Democrats for the Republican actions.

Here’s the kind of president we need in the White House

A Village of Pine Hills resident lays out the values of the person who should be elected president in November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line

A resident of the Kingfisher Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that our fundamental freedoms are on the line.

Photos