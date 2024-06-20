Keith George San Filippo

San Filippo, Keith George, 77 years old, passed away on June 18, 2024, at UF Health Leesburg. Keith was born in Chicago, ILL on October 27, 1946, to his parents George Giuseppe and Margaret San Filippo.

He served his country during the Vietnam era in the US Air Force. During his working years he worked as a Manager for UPS for 35 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed trivia and even auditioned for Jeopardy. He loved fishing, cooking and playing golf. He and his wife owned a restaurant and bar called “Huggin on Higgins”.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 37 years, Linda (Pecoraro) San Filippo, The Villages, FL, and his children John (Chiara) San Filippo, Dena (Eddie) Siears, Jamie (Joe) Allen, Theresa Wagner, and Michael (Cricket) Wagner; grandchildren, Jodi (Chris) Buchwald, Stephen Elrod, Tabetha Lewis, Justin Elrod, Jesse Lingner, Jeremy Lingner, Alyssa San Filippo, Alex San Filippo, Audriana Siears, Ella Siears, Olivia Allen, Conor Allen, and 7 great grandchildren. Keith is also survived by his brother, Gary San Filippo.

Keith is preceded by his parents, and sister Judy.