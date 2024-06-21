Dorothy Mathieu

87.2 F
The Villages
Friday, June 21, 2024
Dorothy M. Mathieu, 85, of The Villages, passed away on Thursday, June 13th, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Peter and Mary Borkowski on July 12, 1938. She graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1956.

She married Kenneth E Mathieu on May 11th, 1957. She worked as an Office Manager at John Wiley & Sons for 28 years, retiring in 1996. Dorothy moved to The Villages, Florida where she was active in the Villages Homeowners Association and an active member of Saint Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Jeopardy, and Hallmark movies.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Mathieu and sister Patti Sechler.
Dorothy is survived by her children Patricia Lancaster (Glen) of Tavares, FL; Kenneth E Mathieu, Jr of The Villages, FL; Judy Burke (Vincent) of Hillsborough, NJ; Lisa Tarantino (Jody) of Alpharetta, GA and Kelly Baccarini (Fred) of Manville, NJ. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Welter, Knoxville, TN; Maryann Pankowski, The Villages, FL; Donna Miglin (Ralph), Busnell, FL and sister-in-laws, Isabelle Pierrot and Joyce Longordo both from New Jeresey. She also has 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.

