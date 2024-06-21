87.2 F
Friday, June 21, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Ellen R. Elwell of Shaftsbury, Vermont passed away peacefully on April 20, 2024 at her home in The Villages, Florida surrounded by family after a short illness.

Ellen was a “Force of Nature” in her love of God, her family, her friends, her country, her gardening, her quilting and of all things Vermont!

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph M. Elwell, her one and only love. She is survived by her son, James (Mary) Elwell of The Villages, FL, and her daughter, Carol Lomax (Jeff) of Park City, UT.

She is also survived by her grandchildren Cein (Ally) Watson, Nick (Sarah) Elwell, Neal Elwell, Julie (Raphaela) Elwell, Colby Stevenson, and great-grandchildren, Estelle Watson, Lucas Elwell, Vada Watson and Calvin Elwell.

Her Celebration of Life service will be on Friday, June 21, 2024 at St James Episcopal Church in Arlington, Vermont at 11am.

Her spirit and her love of Jesus shines on all who knew and loved her.

