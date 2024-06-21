Theresa Raus Chaffee

Theresa Raus Chaffee, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away on June 19th, 2024, after a courageous 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 66. She was born on September 10th, 1957, in Syracuse, New York, the daughter of Aubrey and Dorothy Raus.

Theresa was a vibrant soul who was constantly engaged in activities that brought her joy: walking her beloved dogs Sally and Finn, swimming laps, and tending to her beautiful gardens. Despite being retired, her energetic spirit kept her fully occupied. She found great fulfillment working as a bartender in her local town squares, cherishing her colleagues and the daily interactions she had with customers. Before retiring, Theresa had a thriving property management business in Vermont for 25 years.

Theresa had a passion for travel, exploring destinations like Ireland, Italy, and Iceland, but her heart belonged to Cape Cod where she cherished the beaches, the sounds of the crashing waves, and the salty ocean breeze. Theresa was also a wonderful cook, a form of therapy she cherished, bringing people together with her delicious meals. Her warmth, quick wit, and empathy touched everyone she met. Her strength and resilience, especially in her battle with pancreatic cancer, inspired all who knew her as she faced each day with grace.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Lily Dutra; son-in-law, Joe Dutra; and grandson, Jack Dutra, of North Billerica, MA; brother, Aubrey Raus, of Nicaragua; brother, Richard Raus (Judy), of Lady Lake, FL; sister, Diane Fall (Joseph), of The Villages, FL; sister, Christine Hourigan (Michael), of Syracuse, NY; brother, David Raus, of Marietta, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, John Chaffee; her sister, Dorothy Marventano; her father, Aubrey Raus; and her mother, Dorothy Raus.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th, 2024 at 1:00 PM at The Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT. Additionally, a small private ceremony will be held in Provincetown, MA, in early September.

Though Theresa may physically be gone, her spirit will forever linger in the laughter, love, and fond recollections shared by family and friends. Theresa’s journey on this earth was a testament to the beauty of a life filled with purpose, leaving behind a world made better by her presence. She will be forever loved and missed. Deep peace of the quiet earth to you, Theresa.