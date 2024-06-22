Beverly Karen Thompson

Beverly Karen Thompson, 57, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on June 20, 2024. She was born in Woodbury City, New Jersey on December 5, 1966 to Howard and Dorothy Williams.

She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her children and granddaughter, lounging in the pool, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play football.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years: James Bradley Thompson of Webster, Florida; son: Ryan Puente of Troy, Michigan; daughter: Brittany Wilkes (Matt) of Greenville, North Carolina; granddaughter: Kayleigh Wilkes of Greenville, North Carolina; mother-in-law: Jan Thompson of Cape Coral, Florida.