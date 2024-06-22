78.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Spruce Creeker jailed hours after charge dropped in domestic violence case

By Staff Report
Carl Bergenheim
Carl Bergenheim

A Spruce Creek South resident was jailed hours after appearing in court in a domestic violence case.

Carl Bergenheim, 76, was booked without bond at 10:29 p.m. Friday at the Marion County Jail on a warrant charging him with violating conditions of his release on bond after an arrest earlier this month in an alleged attack on his wife. He was released from the jail at 3:49 p.m. Saturday after posting $3,000 bond.

Earlier on Friday, Bergenheim appeared with his lawyer in Marion County Court where the prosecutor’s office announced no information will be filed in connection with his arrest June 8 at his home in the retirement community in Summerfield.

In addition, in a motion filed June 14 in Marion County Court, indicated Bergenheim’s wife wished for her husband of 58 years be allowed to return to their home.

Bergenheim’s original arrest occurred when he allegedly hit his wife with his phone while they were arguing over their son’s lost job.

Photos