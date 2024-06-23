86.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 23, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Beverly S. Clark, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. She was born on October 28, 1935, in Metcalf, Illinois, to Forrest and Imogene (Kelley) Tresner. She graduated from Lincoln High School (Vincennes, Indiana) in 1953. On June 5, 1954, she married Harold H. Clark (Oaktown, Indiana), who preceded her in death in 1986.

In 1963, they moved to Indianapolis, where she worked for Lindner’s Dairy, Friendly Foods, Roberts Dairy, and Seradyn Inc., before retiring from Price Waterhouse Coopers. In 2019, she moved with her daughter and son-in-law to Florida.

She is survived by her daughters Kim (Robert) Marien and Kristie (Ronald; deceased) Keller; and granddaughter Kacie Keller.

