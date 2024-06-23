John Patrick Haley

John Patrick Haley passed away on June 11, 2024 at the age of 90, was born in South Bend, Indiana on March 5, 1934, son of Dr. Paul E. and Vivian (Chastain) Haley.

He attended South Bend Central High School and Notre Dame University before receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point from Senator Homer E. Capehart (IN). After graduation from West Point in 1956, he married Virginia Steimetz. They had 5 children, John Jr., Laura, Vivian, Jean and Peter.

Pat served for 21 years in the US Army (including 2 tours in Vietnam) achieving the rank of Colonel. He retired in 1977 to take care of his elderly parents and moved his family back to South Bend where he worked at Midland Engineering and then as a business broker. He and Ginge separated and later were divorced. He moved to Washington DC to work for SYSCON Corporation. He married Janet Atkins in 1988 in Falls Church, VA. They moved back to the Chicago area where he worked for Argonne National Laboratory and they then retired and moved to the Villages, FL in 2005.

Pat and Jan have been avid Barbershop Harmony participants, teaching and performing in quartets and choruses throughout their lives.

Pat is survived by his wife, Jan, his children John Jr., Laura (Dan Taylor), Vivian (Randy) Glaeser, Jean and Peter. Jan’s surviving children include Dian (Milta) Atkins and Jeanine Atkins. Pat and Jan have 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren (with 2 on the way). Pat will be buried at West Point Military Cemetery, West Point, NY.