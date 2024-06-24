Carolyn D Bolesta

Carolyn D. Bolesta, 81, of Coleman, Florida passed away in Leesburg, Florida on June 21, 2024. She was born in Miami, Florida on November 1, 1942 to James and Delores Roberts. She was a member of the American Kennel Club, Quarter Horse Association and Paint Horse Club. She was Baptist in Faith. She enjoyed barrel racing, goat tying, showing her horse, thrift store shopping, and loved animals.

*She is survived by her Sons: Michael Vaughn of Coleman, FL; Bruce Vaughn (Lynda) of Plant City, FL; Daughters: Donna Vaughn of Leesburg, FL; Terri Bolesta of Coleman, FL; Grandchildren: James, Rheanna, Kailey, Megan, Wyatt, and Tiffani: Brother: Chip Roberts (Melanie) of Fort Meade, Fl, and also eight Great Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Husband, George Robert Bolesta.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel in Bushnell, Florida. A service will be held directly after. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery.