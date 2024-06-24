92.2 F
The Villages
Monday, June 24, 2024
Dumpster diver arrested with methamphetamine at Best Buy

By Staff Report
A Dumpster diver was arrested with methamphetamine at Best Buy at Village Crossroads shopping center.

Officers responded to the rear area of the store shortly before 10 p.m. Friday where the found 58-year-old Lisa Kay Merrell of Summerfield and her companions at the dumpster area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They had traveled there in a silver sedan owned by Merrell. The Alabama native admitted they were “dumpster diving.”

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of .7 grams of methamphetamine in Merrell’s purse.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.e

