Glenn Milton Parker

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Glenn M. Parker went to be with the Lord Thursday (June 19, 2024). He grew up in Hialeah playing football and mowing sod fields. Served as a MP in the United States Army. Moved to Belleview in 1972 founding Parker Construction.

Buddy loved the Belleview community and served it well for over 50 years. Five years as the Mayor of Belleview and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Belleview where he served as a Deacon, nursery and youth department volunteer (in the early years). Closely to his love of God and family was his love for coffee, conversation, and yard sales. Buddy was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Even in his later years he was generous in spirit and would go above and beyond to help anyone in need.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Glenn D. Parker Grandson, Devin Parker.

Buddy is survived by his Mother, Florence (Pinky) Parker, Lady Lake, Daughter, Deborah (Michael) Rand, Belleview, Son, Richard (Dana) Parker, Belleview, Daughter, Pamela (Carl) Shannon, Ocklawaha, Daughter, Katherine Parker, Wilmington, NC, and Grand children, Schae Stickles, Andrue Stickles, Dalton (Makayla) Shannon, Cassidy (Jeremy) Bolesta, Maddie (Hunter) Shannon, Zachary Parker, Carolyn Parker, and 14 great grandchildren. Sister, Wendy Cottom, Lady Lake, Brother Charles Parker, Townsend, MT, Sister Nancy (Terry) Roach, Lady Lake.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 10: 00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Belleview, 6107 SE Agnew Rd, Belleview, FL 34420.

The Funeral Service: will begin at at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ronnie Walker officiating, a light reception to follow Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1901 County Rd 25A, Leesburg, FL 34748

