Monday, June 24, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Roger Allen Keller, 77, former Circleville resident, passed into eternal life on June 18, 2024, at his retirement home in The Villages, Florida. He was born October 31, 1946, to Robert and Mary Lewis Keller of Manchester, Ohio.

He was a United States Navy veteran, having served his country in Vietnam and enjoyed a long career with AT&T.

While living in Circleville, after retirement, he worked for Berger Hospital as a golf cart shuttle driver and was a member of the First Presbyterian church where he served as an Elder.
Roger loved sports – in high school he was the Greater Akron Wrestling Champion, and in The Villages, he played tennis, golf, and pickleball.

He is survived by his wife Linda Evans Keller; sisters Marilyn (Alan) Grigger and Linda (Paul) Moore; daughter Shelly Keller (daughter); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A private family service is scheduled.

