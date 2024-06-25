Edith May Szwajkowski

Edith May Szwajkowski, 97, passed away Friday, June 21st, 2024, in The Villages, FL.

Edith was born in Trenton, NJ to her parents, Calvin Tryon and Edith Walsh Tryon. She would later move to Philadelphia, PA where she met and married the love of her life, Edmund V. Szwajkowski Jr. in 1946. The two would go on to raise four children. Besides raising her children, she was also a volunteer for the St. Anne’s Girl Scouts and Hallahan High School for girls Advisory Board. Edie had a great love for educating children. She started an educational preschool program at the Cohocksink Recreation Center which won mom many awards from the City of Philadelphia.

Once it came time to retire, Edie and Ed would move to Somers Point, NJ where Edie became an avid volunteer at the Shore Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop and a member volunteer at the Ventnor Senior Citizen center where she made many lifelong friends. Her volunteer services were again recognized with many awards. After the passing of Ed, Edie would relocate to The Villages, FL with her daughter, Tina DeWees.

Edith was an individual who loved life and people. She enjoyed spending time gardening and reading but mostly sharing time with family and friends dancing at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Edie is survived by her loving children, Tina DeWees (Mike), Diane Clark (Greg), and Ed Szwajkowski (Gerri); 13 grandchildren as well as 9 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Edmund V. Szwajkowski Jr.; her parents, Calvin, and Edith Tryon; and her daughter Geri Gedaka.