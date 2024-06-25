76.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Firefighters stop spread of blaze after lightning strike at courtyard villa

By Staff Report

Firefighters from The Villages Public Safety Department stopped the spread of a blaze to other units after a lightning strike at a courtyard villa.

Units from the fire department were called at 11:47 p.m. Monday to the home at 1336 La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas near the Rio Grande Family Pool.

This courtyard villa was struck by lightning Monday night in the Rio Grande Villas.

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke and fire showing from the roof, with two neighboring structures in serious danger due to the fire being located in a villa area. The fire was extinguished and members of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded to the scene and provided rehab for the firefighters.

The home on La Jolla Circle in the Rio Grande Villas was heavily damaged in the fire.

Numerous units arrived at the scene with a total response time of six minutes and five seconds. 

Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

It is the second major fire ignited by lightning within a week in The Villages. The other fire was in the Village of Charlotte.

