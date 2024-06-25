93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
type here...

Honduran habitual offender jailed after driving with expired decal

By Staff Report
Edwin Danilo Mejia Pineda
Edwin Danilo Mejia Pineda

A habitual offender from Honduras was arrested after a police officer noticed an expired decal on a trailer he was towing.

Edwin Danilo Mejia Pineda, 40, of Orlando, was driving a green Toyota pickup towing a black cargo trailer at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 at State Road 44 when an officer noticed the trailer’s revalidation decal had expired in April, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Toyota’s license plate had also expired in April.

During a traffic stop, Mejia Pineda presented the officer with a Honduran identification card. When asked for a Florida driver’s license, Mejia Pineda said he had obtained a Florida license “a long time ago,” but admitted it had been suspended. The officer confirmed that Mejia Pineda’s Florida license had been suspended in 2007 due to a driving under the influence arrest in Hillsborough County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for the expired tag. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Maybe mother and children had to move in due to financial reasons

A Village of Rio Grande resident can’t figure out why Linden residents are so upset about grandchildren living in their neighborhood.

The Developer is too busy selling houses to care about enforcement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Developer is too concerned with selling houses and doesn’t have time to worry about enforcement of the rules.

Billionaire Developer should pay for the cost of enforcement

A Village of Santiago resident contends the Billionaire Developer should be the one to pay for the enforcement of The Villages’ rules. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Book banning in schools is out of control

A Village of Hawkins resident, responds to a previous letter writer about the sensitive topic of banned books.

Marxist ideologies are taking over our society

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident warns that Marxist ideologies are taking over our society. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos