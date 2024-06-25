Honduran habitual offender jailed after driving with expired decal

A habitual offender from Honduras was arrested after a police officer noticed an expired decal on a trailer he was towing.

Edwin Danilo Mejia Pineda, 40, of Orlando, was driving a green Toyota pickup towing a black cargo trailer at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. 301 at State Road 44 when an officer noticed the trailer’s revalidation decal had expired in April, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Toyota’s license plate had also expired in April.

During a traffic stop, Mejia Pineda presented the officer with a Honduran identification card. When asked for a Florida driver’s license, Mejia Pineda said he had obtained a Florida license “a long time ago,” but admitted it had been suspended. The officer confirmed that Mejia Pineda’s Florida license had been suspended in 2007 due to a driving under the influence arrest in Hillsborough County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and ticketed for the expired tag. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.